版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Starboard Value CEO Jeff Smith on CNBC - "Yahoo assets currently undervalued"

April 19 Starboard Value CEO Jeff Smith on CNBC:

* "Yahoo assets currently undervalued"

* "We consider Macy's undervalued now" (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐