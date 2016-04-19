BRIEF-Spartan Race Inc says it has sold $10 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
* Spartan Race Inc says it has sold $10 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING
* Spartan Race Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $10 million - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WDw3Us (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.