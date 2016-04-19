版本:
BRIEF-Spartan Race Inc says it has sold $10 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Spartan Race Inc says it has sold $10 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING

* Spartan Race Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $10 million - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WDw3Us (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

