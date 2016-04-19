版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Ses and GEE announced further significant ku-band capacity agreements

April 19 SES SA :

* SES and Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE) announced further significant ku-band capacity agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

