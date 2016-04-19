版本:
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.59/shr

April 19 Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern Corp sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

