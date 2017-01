April 19 LafargeHolcim Ltd

* CEO Eric Olsen says plans to use majority of divestment proceeds in order to cut debt to 13 billion Swiss francs ($13.50 billion) from 17 billion francs by end 2016, according to Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft

* CEO says company 'fully on track' to realize savings goal of 450 million sfr in 2016, the paper reported in an interview