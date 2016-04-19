版本:
BRIEF-Parke Bancorp announces 10% stock dividend

April 19 Parke Bancorp Inc

* Parke Bancorp, Inc. announces 10% stock dividend

* Says common stock will increase by about 622,096 shares, from 6.2 million shares outstanding to 6.8 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

