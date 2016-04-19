BRIEF-Nippon Life president Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting co - WSJ

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Nippon Life president Yoshinobu Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting company - WSJ
* Tsutsui said it has become more difficult to sell yen-denominated products - WSJ
* Tsutsui says he expects declines in total revenue and profit at Nippon Life in the fiscal year that began April 1 - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/1U53e2t (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.