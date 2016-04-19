BRIEF-Nippon Life president Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting co - WSJ

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Life president Yoshinobu Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting company - WSJ

* Tsutsui said it has become more difficult to sell yen-denominated products - WSJ

* Tsutsui says he expects declines in total revenue and profit at Nippon Life in the fiscal year that began April 1 - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/1U53e2t (Bengaluru newsroom)