BRIEF-Nippon Life president Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting co - WSJ

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Life president Yoshinobu Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting company - WSJ

* Tsutsui said it has become more difficult to sell yen-denominated products - WSJ

* Tsutsui says he expects declines in total revenue and profit at Nippon Life in the fiscal year that began April 1 - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/1U53e2t (Bengaluru newsroom)

