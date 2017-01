April 19 BKW AG :

* Decided to dispose of its stake in Romande Energie Holding S.A.

* Signed agreements with CSA Energy Infrastructure Switzerland and the city of Lausanne to sell its five per cent shareholding

* Will no longer be a shareholder of Romande Energie Holding S.A.