BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades Kohl's Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Downgrades Kohl's Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2

* Moody's on Kohl's - Downgrade reflects the persistent declines in earnings which started in 2011 and has resulted in weakening credit metrics

* Moody's on Kohl's - Stable outlook assumes co to modestly stabilize revenues as it benefits from investment in merchandising, marketing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

