BRIEF-Canada's Competition Bureau says closing its investigation into a number of allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Google

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
* Canada's Competition Bureau Says Closing Its Investigation Into A Number Of Allegations Of Anti-Competitive conduct by Google
* Allegations related to Google's online search, search advertising and display advertising services in Canada
* Found evidence to support allegation that Google used anti-competitive clauses in certain contracts that hurt advertisers
* Did not find sufficient evidence of substantial lessening or prevention of competition in market to support other allegations
* Also consulted with international counterparts including FTC and European Commission throughout investigation
* says in response to Bureau, Google has agreed not to reintroduce the clauses in Canada
* Bureau conducted review of allegations that Google engaged in conduct with intention to exclude or disadvantage competitors
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.