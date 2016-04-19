版本:
BRIEF-Canada's Competition Bureau says closing its investigation into a number of allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Google

* Canada's Competition Bureau Says Closing Its Investigation Into A Number Of Allegations Of Anti-Competitive conduct by Google

* Allegations related to Google's online search, search advertising and display advertising services in Canada

* Found evidence to support allegation that Google used anti-competitive clauses in certain contracts that hurt advertisers

* Did not find sufficient evidence of substantial lessening or prevention of competition in market to support other allegations

* Also consulted with international counterparts including FTC and European Commission throughout investigation

* says in response to Bureau, Google has agreed not to reintroduce the clauses in Canada

* Bureau conducted review of allegations that Google engaged in conduct with intention to exclude or disadvantage competitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

