2016年 4月 20日

BRIEF-International Brotherhood Of Teamsters says local unions recommend Costco members ratify new tentative agreement

April 19 International Brotherhood Of Teamsters:

* Local unions recommend costco members ratify new tentative agreement

* Terms of settlement cannot be disclosed Source text for Eikon:

