公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Randgold Resources expects 2016 output of 610,000 oz for Kibali mine

April 19 Randgold Resources Ltd :

* Forecasting an output of 610,000 ounces for 2016 and 620,000 ounces for 2017 for Kibali gold mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

