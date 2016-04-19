版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile signs definitive agreement to buy Signifi Mobile

April 19 Siyata Mobile Inc :

* Siyata mobile signs definitive agreement to acquire Signifi Mobile Inc

* Highly accretive transaction

