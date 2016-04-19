版本:
BRIEF-Apple hires former tesla engineer Chris Porritt to electric car team- FT

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Apple hires former Tesla engineer Chris Porritt to electric car team - FT, citing sources Source : (bit.ly/1XHey3R) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

