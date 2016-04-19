版本:
BRIEF-Amgen says nplate study in the lancet shows significant increase in durable platelet response

April 19 Amgen Inc

* nplate (romiplostim) study in the lancet shows significant increase in durable platelet response among children with immune thrombocytopenia

* Study showed 52 percent of nplate patients achieved a durable platelet response, compared with 10 percent of placebo-treated patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

