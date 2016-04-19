版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Vermillion announces publication of first ova1 clinical utility study

April 19 Vermillion Inc

* Vermillion announces publication of first ova1 clinical utility study

* In 2 pivotal clinical trials, ova1 plus clinical impression detected 96% of all malignancies versus. 75% for clinical impression alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

