BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Co announces Midland Basin acquisitions

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Callon Petroleum Co :
* Callon Petroleum Co says deal valued at $220 million in cash and approximately 9.3 million shares of Callon common stock
* Callon Petroleum Co says Callon Petroleum Company announces midland basin acquisitions and establishment of a new core operating area
* Has signed definitive agreements that increase its exposure to an existing core operating area in a separate transaction
* Upon closing of big star transaction, Callon will assume operatorship of over 80 pct of acquired acreage
* Callon Petroleum Co says entered into definitive agreements with three private entities to acquire certain assets operated by Big Star Oil And Gas Llc
* Estimates that production from transactions will contribute approximately 2,500 - 3,000 boe/d to full-year 2016 estimates
* Raising 2016 annual production guidance from a previous range of 11,500 - 12,000 boe/d to 14,000 - 15,000 boe/d
* Now expects operational capital expenditures (including facilities) of $95 - $105 million in 2016
* Intends to finance cash purchase price of deals with cash on hand, borrowings under credit facility, proceeds of capital markets deals
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.