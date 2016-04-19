版本:
BRIEF-Waste Connections declares regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share

April 19 Waste Connections Inc

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share

* Board intends to review quarterly dividend each october, with a long-term objective of increasing amount of dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

