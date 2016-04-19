版本:
BRIEF-Yahoo sees Q2 revenue ex-TAC $810 mln-$850 mln

April 19 Yahoo :

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $135 million-$155 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP operating income to be between loss of $5 million and income of $15 million

* Sees Q2 revenue ex-TAC $810 million-$850 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP revenue $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/1Sj7lDt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

