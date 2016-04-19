BRIEF-Discover Financial Services Q1 EPS $1.35

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Discover Financial Services
* Reported net income of $575 million or $1.35 per diluted share for q1 of 2016
* Return on equity for q1 of 2016 was 21%
* Qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year
* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.1 billion, or 4%, to $55.6 billion
* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 4% from prior year
* Qtrly net interest income increased $121 million, or 7%, from prior year
* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding pci loans decreased 5 basis points from prior year to 2.21%
* Qtrly total delinquency rate excluding pci loans over 30 days past due increased 7 basis points from prior year to 1.64%
* Discover financial services qtrly revenue net of interest expense $2.22 billion versus $2.21 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.