BRIEF-Gibson Energy announces structural headcount reduction

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Gibson Energy Inc :
* Gibsons announces new management structure and changes to segmented reporting
* A structural headcount reduction, including an approximate 20% reduction in executive level positions
* Gibson Energy Inc says new management structure and changes to its segmented reporting beginning with three month period ending March 31, 2016
* Following review of management of co's operations, have reorganized our business
* "reorganized our business which will now be reported under four key segments"
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.