BRIEF-Assurant Inc says revising quarterly financial supplement

April 19 Assurant Inc

* Assurant Inc says revising its quarterly financial supplement

* Says beginning Q1 financial supplement will provide consolidated operating results excluding Assurant Health run off operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

