BRIEF-Argos therapeutics announced workforce action plan to streamline operations

April 19 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Announced a workforce action plan designed to streamline operations and reduce company s operating expenses

* Under plan, company plans to reduce its workforce by 18 employees (or 13%)

* Anticipates incurring approximately $0.4 million in total costs associated with workforce reduction

* Company expects that workforce reductions will decrease its annual operating costs by $2.3 million

* Argos therapeutics inc says company does not expect the workforce action plan to have any impact on the expected timeline for its phase 3 adapt trial