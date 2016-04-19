版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-CSI Compressco declared cash distribution attributable to quarter ended March 31, of $0.3775 per outstanding unit

April 19 CSI Compressco Lp :

* Declared a cash distribution attributable to quarter ended march 31, 2016 of $0.3775 per outstanding unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐