BRIEF-Phoenix Canada Oil Co undertaking non-brokered working capital unit private placement to raise proceeds of $280,000

April 19 Phoenix Canada Oil Co Ltd :

* Undertaking a non-brokered working capital unit private placement to raise proceeds of $280,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

