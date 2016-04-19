版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Target Corp says "welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity"

April 19 Target Corp :

* "welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity" Source text: bit.ly/1VCkwVJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐