公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Transocean defers delivery of 2 ultra-deepwater drillships

April 19 Transocean Ltd :

* Agreement with Sembcorp Marine's unit to defer delivery, related final payments of 2 dynamically positioned ultra-deepwater drillships

* Proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T designed rigs are now scheduled to be delivered during first and Q3 of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

