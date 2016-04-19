BRIEF-Klondex Mines qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Klondex Mines Ltd :
* Klondex reports first quarter 2016 production of 30,142 GEOs; reiterates full-year production guidance
* Says reiterates its 2016 production guidance of a total of approximately 145,000 to 150,000 GEOs
* 2016 production guidance split approximately 40%-45% in first half of 2016 and 55%-60% in second half of 2016
* Qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces
* Qtrly total silver produced 323,122 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.