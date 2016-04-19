版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals CEO 2015 total compensation $3.2 mln

April 19 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* CEO Jack A. Khattar's 2015 total compensation was $3.2 million versus $1.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐