BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources sees 2016 gold in concentrates 255,000-285,000 oz

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :
* Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2016 production
* Average throughput of approximately 106,000 tonnes per day for quarter
* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016.
* Says increasing 2016 gold in concentrates guidance to 255,000 to 285,000 ounces from 210,000 to 260,000 ounces
* Mining of phase 2 gold core is expected to be complete in Q2'16
* Says copper production in Q1'16 reached a quarterly high increasing 0.5% over Q4'15
* Increasing 2016 gold production guidance to reflect mine accessing more of final, high-gold benches in phase 2 of open pit
* Gold production of Oyu Tolgoi in Q1'16 declined about 30% over Q4'15 due to lower grades and near-completion of mining in phase 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.