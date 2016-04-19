版本:
BRIEF-Saudi Arabia picks JPMORGAN, Klein for Aramco IPO - Bloomberg, Citing Sources

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Saudi Arabia Picks JP Morgan, Klein For Aramco IPO - Bloomberg, Citing Sources

* Klein providing strategic advice to govt, while JPM working on preparations for IPO and may be among the banks that underwrite the listing - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/26darCz (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

