BRIEF-Calvin Klein, Inc. Announces new global creative strategy

* Calvin Klein, Inc. Announces new global creative strategy

* Calvin Klien Inc says New global creative strategy for company, which will unify all Calvin Klein Brands under "one creative vision"

* Calvin Klien Inc says Francisco Costa, Women's Creative Director, Calvin Klein Collection will be leaving company

* Calvin Klien Inc says Italo Zucchelli, Men's Creative Director, Calvin Klein Collection will be leaving company