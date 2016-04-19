版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-Driehaus Capital Management reports 9.90 pct stake in carmike cinemas

April 19 Carmike Cinemas Inc

* Driehaus capital management reports 9.90 percent stake in carmike cinemas as of april 18 versus 8.0 percent stake as of march 22 reported earlier - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qWHaf7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐