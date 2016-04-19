版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 01:02 BJT

BRIEF-S&P - Belgium-Based Anheuser-Busch InBev 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

April 19 S&P

* S&P On Anheuser Busch InBev - Belgium-Based Anheuser-Busch InBev 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P On Anheuser Busch InBev - Unchanged assessment of combined group's excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile Source - bit.ly/1YFkhHt (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐