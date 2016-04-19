BRIEF-Atico produces 4.28 mln pounds of CU and 2,566 ounces of AU in Q1 2016

April 19 Atico Mining Corp

* Atico produces 4.28 million pounds of CU and 2,566 ounces of AU in first quarter 2016

* Qtrly production of 4.28 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 114% over Q1 2015

* Qtrly production of 2,566 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; an increase of 12% over Q1 2015