公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming CEO Timothy J. Wilmott FY 2015 total compensation $6.2 mln

April 19 Penn National Gaming Inc

* Says CEO Timothy J. Wilmott FY 2015 total compensation $6.2 million versus $9.4 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/26dAf1p Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

