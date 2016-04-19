版本:
BRIEF-Levi Strauss announces new board member

April 19 Levi Strauss & Co

* Levi strauss & co. Announces new board member

* Elected christopher mccormick to its board of directors, effective april 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

