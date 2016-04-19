BRIEF-Intel sees FY revenue up mid-single digits

April 19 Intel Corp :

* Intel Corp says Intel Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stacy Smith will transition to a new role leading sales

* Q1 programmable solutions group revenue $359 million, which does not include $99 million of revenue as a result of acquisition-related adjustments

* Intel Corp Q1 gross margin 59.3 percent versus 60.5 percent

* Sees FY revenue up mid-single digits

* Sees FY non-gaap research and development plus MG&A spending approximately $20.6 billion, plus or minus $400 million, down from prior outlook of $21.3 billion

* Intel Corp sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A spending approximately $5.1 billion Source text: bit.ly/1Stom3j Further company coverage: