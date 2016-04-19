BRIEF-Intel sees FY revenue up mid-single digits

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Intel Corp :
* Intel Corp says Intel Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stacy Smith will transition to a new role leading sales
* Q1 programmable solutions group revenue $359 million, which does not include $99 million of revenue as a result of acquisition-related adjustments
* Intel Corp Q1 gross margin 59.3 percent versus 60.5 percent
* Sees FY revenue up mid-single digits
* Sees FY non-gaap research and development plus MG&A spending approximately $20.6 billion, plus or minus $400 million, down from prior outlook of $21.3 billion
* Intel Corp sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A spending approximately $5.1 billion Source text: bit.ly/1Stom3j Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.