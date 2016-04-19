BRIEF-Intel announces reduction of up to 12,000 positions globally

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Intel Corp :
* Intel announces restructuring initiative to accelerate transformation
* Restructuring changes to result in reduction of up to 12,000 positions globally -- approximately 11 percent of employees -- by mid-2017
* Intel Corp says current CFO will transition to new role at company, leading sales, manufacturing and operations once his successor is in place
* Majority of restructuring actions to be communicated to affected employees over next 60 days with some actions spanning in to 2017
* Intel Corp says company is beginning a formal search process for a new CFO that will assess both internal and external candidates
* Company to record a one-time charge of approximately $1.2 billion in the second quarter
* Expects the program to deliver $750 million in savings this year and annual run rate savings of $1.4 billion by mid-2017
* Qtrly client computing group revenue of $7.5 billion, down 14 percent sequentially and up 2 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly data center group revenue of $4.0 billion, down 7 percent sequentially and up 9 percent year-over-year
* Plans to increase investments in products and technologies that will fuel revenue growth, drive more profitable mobile and pc businesses
* Sees Q2 revenue of $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, returning to a typical 13-week quarter
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin percentage of 61 percent, plus or minus a couple percentage points
* Sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A spending of approximately $5.1 billion
* Plans to increase investments in data center, IoT, memory, connectivity businesses, growing client segments such as 2-in-1s, gaming, home gateways Source text: bit.ly/1U5IJTa ; bit.ly/1ThIqm7 Further company coverage:
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.