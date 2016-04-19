BRIEF-Kite Pharma presents updated phase 1 results from zuma-1

April 19 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma Presents Updated Phase 1 Results From Zuma 1 at american association of cancer research (AACR) annual meeting

* Kite Pharma Inc says remain on track to provide interim data from pivotal phase 2 portion of study later this year

* C19 registration filing to u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) by end of 2016