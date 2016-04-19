版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Concho Resources Inc says CEO Timothy A Leach's FY 2015 total compensation was $13.8 mln versus $11.4 mln in FY 2014

April 19 Concho Resources Inc :

* CEO Timothy A Leach's FY 2015 total compensation was $13.8 mln versus $11.4 mln in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XHqIK1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

