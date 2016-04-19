版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Oncosec reports positive melanoma clinical data at American Association for Cancer research meeting

April 19 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec presents positive melanoma clinical data at american Association For Cancer Research (aacr) annual meeting 2016

* Data suggest that immunopulse il-12 may prime and enhance response rates to pd-1/pd-l1 blockade

* The results are being validated prospectively in a phase II clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

