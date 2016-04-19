版本:
BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Inc says CEO Laurent Potdevin's FY 2015 total compensation was $5.2 mln

April 19 Lululemon Athletica Inc :

* CEO Laurent Potdevin's FY 2015 total compensation was $5.2 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VCpCkO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

