BRIEF-You on demand holdings and Frequency Networks enter joint venture agreement

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 You On Demand Holdings Inc
* Says co and frequency networks, inc. Entered into a joint venture agreement
* Says company and frequency have agreed to form a new jointly owned company
* Says jvc's share capital will be 49% owned by frequency and 51% owned by the company
* Says will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to jvc's board and frequency will be entitled to appoint 2 directors
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.