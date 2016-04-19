版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Global Payments Inc to join S&P 500

April 19 S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* S&P Midcap 400 constituent Global Payments Inc to replace Gamestop Corp in S&P 500 after close of trading on April 22

* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc to replace Pinnacle Entertainment Inc in S&P Smallcap 600 after close of trading on April 22 Source text: bit.ly/1qXqDHJ

