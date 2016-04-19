BRIEF-Barrett Business Services intends to file 2015 form 10-K by May 9

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Barrett Business Services Inc :
* Currently intends to file 2015 form 10-K by May 9, 2016, although company cannot assure that it will be able to do so
* On March 11, audit committee engaged accounting firm to conduct independent forensic accounting investigation of financial records
* Barrett Business Services Inc says co has discovered errors in its accrued payroll tax liabilities and payroll tax expense
* On April 19, investigator presented final report of findings, conclusions and recommendations in investigation to audit committee
* Investigator also uncovered additional unsupported journal entries not made in accordance with GAAP
* Audit committee believes that the non-GAAP journal entries had no effect on company's consolidated balance sheets
* Investigator advised review of journal entries, other documents confirmed self-identified unsupported journal entries not made in accordance with GAAP
* By letter dated April 15, co's primary bank lender waived requirement that co file qtrly report on form 10-Q for Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.