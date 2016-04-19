版本:
BRIEF-HF Financial says its merger into Great Western is expected to close on or about May 13

April 19 Hf Financial Corp

* Says merger of hf financial into great western is expected to close on or about may 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

