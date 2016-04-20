版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-United & PAR/Altimeter settle board fight; UAL to name Fmr. Air Canada CEO Milton Chairman & will announce tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ

April 19 (Reuters) -

* United & PAR/Altimeter settle board fight; UAL to name Fmr. Air canada CEO Milton Chairman & will announce tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

