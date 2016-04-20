BRIEF-United & PAR/Altimeter settle board fight; UAL to name Fmr. Air Canada CEO Milton Chairman & will announce tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ

UPDATE 1-Mallinckrodt to pay $100 mln to settle U.S. probe on drug pricing

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Mallinckrodt Plc, which bought Questcor Pharmaceuticals in 2014, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that Questcor broke U.S. antitrust laws in pricing its multiple sclerosis drug H.P. Acthar Gel, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.