BRIEF-United & PAR/Altimeter settle board fight; UAL to name Fmr. Air Canada CEO Milton Chairman & will announce tomorrow - CNBC, citing DJ

BRIEF-Nvidia names Tim Teter as general counsel
Nvidia names Tim Teter as general counsel
April 19 (Reuters) -
United & PAR/Altimeter settle board fight; UAL to name Fmr. Air canada CEO Milton Chairman & will announce tomorrow
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Mallinckrodt Plc, which bought Questcor Pharmaceuticals in 2014, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that Questcor broke U.S. antitrust laws in pricing its multiple sclerosis drug H.P. Acthar Gel, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc, announces public offering of common units