公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Singapore says Singapore will be first market in region to introduce Samsung Pay

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Samsung Electronics Singapore announces Singapore will be first market in region to introduce Samsung Pay

* Samsung Electronics Singapore says Singapore to join South Korea, U.S & China in list of Samsung's priority markets to roll out mobile payment service Source text - (bit.ly/1Ssjfx7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

