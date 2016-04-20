BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Singapore says Singapore will be first market in region to introduce Samsung Pay

BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces increased cash distribution
* Capital Product Partners LP announces increased cash distribution
April 20 (Reuters) -
* Samsung Electronics Singapore announces Singapore will be first market in region to introduce Samsung Pay
* Samsung Electronics Singapore says Singapore to join South Korea, U.S & China in list of Samsung's priority markets to roll out mobile payment service Source text - (bit.ly/1Ssjfx7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained (Adds Lee leaving detention centre)