BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing
April 20 Alphabet Inc
* Google on European Commission report says look forward to working with European Commission to demonstrate design of Android model
Source (bit.ly/1qDEgv2)

* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.